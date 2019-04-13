Rohit wins Roland-Garros eSeries India-leg

-
Roland-Garros, BNP Paribas and BIGBEN on Saturday announced Rohit Thakur as the winner of second edition of India leg of the Roland-Garros eSeries, an e-sport competition played on the Tennis World Tour video game.
This year's tournament had 45 gamers competing against each other played in a knockout format with best-of-three games in best-of-three sets format. Last year too, Thakur won the tournament and represented India in the first edition of Roland Garros e-Series finals held in Paris.
The tournament is organised by the FFT, with the sponsoring of BNP Paribas.
This year, the tournament is even bigger with Germany and the United States joining the eight countries from the 2018 line-up: France, China, India, Brazil, Great Britain, Belgium, Italy and Spain.
The winners of each national final will be invited to represent their country in the grand final, which will decide the winner of the 2019 Roland-Garros eSeries by BNP Paribas.
For the second year in a row, this international grand final will be held during the Parisian Grand Slam, with spectacular staging that is designed to immerse the participants in an atmosphere that echoes that of the most prestigious professional tournaments.
