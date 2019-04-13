Rohit wins Roland-Garros eSeries India-leg

Roland-Garros, and BIGBEN on Saturday announced as the winner of second edition of leg of the Roland-Garros eSeries, an competition played on the video game.

This year's tournament had 45 gamers competing against each other played in a knockout format with best-of-three games in best-of-three sets format. Last year too, Thakur won the tournament and represented in the first edition of e-Series finals held in

The tournament is organised by the FFT, with the sponsoring of

This year, the tournament is even bigger with and the joining the eight countries from the 2018 line-up: France, China, India, Brazil, Great Britain, Belgium, and

The winners of each national final will be invited to represent their country in the grand final, which will decide the winner of the 2019 Roland-Garros eSeries by

For the second year in a row, this international grand final will be held during the Parisian Grand Slam, with spectacular staging that is designed to immerse the participants in an atmosphere that echoes that of the most prestigious professional tournaments.

--IANS

kk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)