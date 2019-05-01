Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car

If reports are to be believed, has laid his hands on the one-off La Voiture Noire -- reportedly the most expensive car ever built.

Although refused to officially identify the owner, Spanish daily Marca reported that the new owner is the Portuguese who plays his club for giants Juventus.

There were previous reports that it was owned by Ferdinand Piech, former of the

According to a report, has spent 11 million euro (9.49 million pound) on the which was first presented to the world at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Ronaldo, though, won't be able to drive the car until 2021 as the company still needs to finalise a few details on the prototype, according to reports.

The car is a modern interpretation of the mythical and legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, four of which were built between 1936 and 1938.

has an array of luxury which include a Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, a Phantom, a Ujn 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, an DB9, a MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.

