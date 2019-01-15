Assam Accord signatory Biraj Sarma dead

and one of the signatories of the Accord, Biraj Kumar Sarma, passed away in a hospital here on Tuesday.

Sarma along with former and the late Bhrigu Kumar Phukan signed the Accord on August 15, 1985, marking the end of the six-year-long Assam movement against "foreigners".

Doctors said he was suffering from chronic liver disease.

A popular leader, Sarma contested from East Guwahati four times and won twice.

In 1998, when the ULFA targeted AGP leaders in Assam, Sarma was attacked by the militant outfit. One of his security personnel got killed in the attack.

--IANS

ah/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)