RSS leader shot, Army out in J&K town (3rd Lead)

The Army was called out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town on Tuesday after a suspected militant shot and seriously wounded RSS leader Chandrakant Singh and killed his personal security officer, police said.
Kishtwar District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana told reporters that the troops had been called out to maintain law and order in Kishtwar town where curfew has been imposed.
Internet services were also suspended as a precaution.
Rana said that Singh had been flown to Jammu city for specialised treatment.
Singh was attacked outside the Kishtwar District Hospital where he was employed. His guard was killed on the spot.
The militant fled with the service rifle of the guard. A cordon and search operation had been started in the area, a police officer said.
