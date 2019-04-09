RSS leader shot, Army out in J&K town (3rd Lead)

The was called out in and Kashmir's Kishtwar town on Tuesday after a suspected militant shot and seriously wounded and killed his personal security officer, police said.

told reporters that the troops had been called out to maintain law and order in Kishtwar town where curfew has been imposed.

were also suspended as a precaution.

Rana said that Singh had been flown to city for specialised treatment.

Singh was attacked outside the where he was employed. His was killed on the spot.

The militant fled with the service rifle of the A cordon and had been started in the area, a said.

--IANS

sq/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)