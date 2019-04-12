Russia confers highest Order on Modi

on Friday announced it had honoured with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, the highest order of the Russian Federation, for promoting partnership and friendly relations between the two

"On April 12, @narendramodi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between and and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian people," the Russian Embassy in tweeted.

Modi was also awarded the United Arab Emirates' highest civilian award, the Order of Zayed, earlier this month for boosting bilateral relations between the two

He has already been conferred with Saudi Arabia's highest civilian honour -- the

