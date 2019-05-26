S. Korean experience may prove crucial: Marijne

Sjoerd Marijne, of Indian women's team, has said the series win in is vital for team's preparations for the forthcoming FIH Women's Series Finals, slated in Hiroshima, Japan, from June 15.

The series, where experienced Indian defender completed 150 international matches and 18-year-old striker Lalremsiami, 50 international matches, saw outclass the hosts 2-1 in the first two matches and losing the last match 0-4.

"It was not exactly the way we wanted to finish the series, but the experience was important at this juncture," Marijne said after returning to India, according to hockeyindia.org.

"In two of the three matches we did well and executed our plans deftly. While the two wins were confidence boosting, we must think about the last match that did not go according to plan. We must focus on how we can improve ahead of the Olympic qualifying event," he said.

On the national coaching camp at Authority of India, Bengaluru, beginning on May 27, Marijne said, the core group would include 26 players. "Important thing is to recover, as this (Korea tour) was a short and high intensity tour. During this national camp, we will focus on making the final steps towards achieving desirable results," Marijne said.

For the Women's Series Finals, the Indian team will be grouped in Pool A where they will play Uruguay, and Other participating teams include, Mexico, Japan, and grouped in Pool B.

"On the first day of the national camp, we will introspect on our last game against to find out what were the reasons that we could not play our A game. Only that will bring us forward and that's what we will do," asserted Marijne.

