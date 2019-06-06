SAARC has problems, BIMSTEC fits in with India's vision: Jaishankar

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, on Thursday said that SAARC has problems, and that BIMSTEC leaders were invited for swearing-in of last month because there is energy, mindset and possibility in latter's regional grouping which fits in with Indias very optimistic vision of economic cooperation.

Speaking at an event here, his first public function since taking over as the on May 31, the former said should follow a generous policy to pave the way for better connectivity with countries in and should incentivise cooperation in the neighbourhood by often stepping out and not emphasising too much on reciprocity.

"SAARC has certain problems and I think we know. Even if you were to put terrorism issue aside, there are connectivity issues, there are trade issues out there," Jaishankar said.

He was apparently referring to Pakistan, with which is unable to cozy up because of continued terrorism emanating from that country and hurting this country.

is a member of the eight-nation (SAARC) grouping along with India, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and

When Modi took oath as for his first term in 2014, he had invited leaders of this grouping, including Pakistan's who had attended the event. The idea was to assert his special focus to India's neighbourhood.

However, this time, he chose to invite leaders of Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), another regional grouping in which six SAARC nations are members but not

"If you look why BIMSTEC leaders were invited for the (PM's) swearing-in, because we see today an energy, a possibility, a mindset in BIMSTEC which fits with our very optimisitic vision of economic cooperation," Jaishankar said.

The BIMSTEC is a seven-member grouping of nations lying in the littoral and adjacent areas of the constituting a contiguous regional unity.

While five member states are from - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, - two are from - and Their leaders were among those invited for swearing in of Modi on May 30.

Jaishankar said that boosting connectivity in the countries of had received a lot of attention in the past five years and "will be among top priorities in the next five years".

He said that South Asia was among the least connected regions of the world due to factors such as history and was losing out on opportunities .

The said has the primary responsibility to work towards boosting connectivity as it is the largest economy of the region, its growth can help lift ties with the neighbours and should not "over-negotiate" it.

"We need to incentivise cooperation in the neighbourhood by often stepping out ourselves," he said, adding that it cannot be reciprocal because India has more resources and larger capability.

"I will like to see a generous policy where we pave the way," he said, adding that there were already substantial lines of credit and programmes on the ground and livelihood in some neighbouring countries also derives from economic activity in India.

Citing example of Bangladesh, he said it is leveraging its location and its resources into enormous economic activity.

Jaishankar said that if inland water ways develop further in Bangladesh, it can provide another axis to India to reach out to countries in

He said the emphasis on BIMSTEC is centred on the thinking that any organization or any platform that furthers progress should be used.

--IANS

ps/akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)