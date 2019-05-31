Both SAARC and BIMSTEC important for regional cooperation: Lanka Prez

Regional groupings SAARC and BIMSTEC are both regionally significant blocs which could facilitate greater cooperation among member nations, Sri Lankan said Friday.

He also said has a neutral foreign policy and maintains friendly relations with all

Sirisena's comments came during a while replying to a question on whether SAARC (South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation) is losing relevance due to frosty relations between and

He was here to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

"I believe both SAARC and BIMSTEC are regionally significant organisation. I believe it is very important that cooperate among each other," he said.

"Such cooperation leads to better bilateral relations and it strengthens trade and economic relations. Therefore, SAARC and BIMSTEC are both important regional organisations," the Sri said.

On whether he will contest the upcoming presidential elections, said no political party in has named their candidates and he was also in no hurry to decide on it.

Asked about giving shelter to terror groups, he did not give a direct reply but said has a neutral foreign policy and that it follows a policy of friendship with all and enmity with none.

Citing continuing support to cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, has been maintaining that it was difficult to proceed with the (SAARC) initiative under current circumstances.

The last SAARC Summit in 2014 was held in Kathmandu, which was attended by Modi. The 2016 SAARC Summit was to be held in

But after the terrorist attack on an camp in Uri in on September 18 that year, expressed its inability to participate in the summit.

The summit was called off after Bangladesh, and also declined to participate. Maldives and Sri Lanka are the seventh and eighth members of the initiative.

In the past few years, India has been pushing for regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC ( for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) umbrella.

Besides India, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and

Founded in 1997, BIMSTEC currently represents over 1.5 billion people and having a combined of USD 3.5 trillion.

India invited leaders of the BIMSTEC to Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Besides India, BIMSTEC comprises Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and

In 2014, Modi had invited all SAARC leaders, including the then for his swearing-in ceremony, in a major initiative to reach out to the neighbourhood.

However, this time, the BIMSTEC leaders were invited, which was seen as an attempt to avoid inviting Pakistan for the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)