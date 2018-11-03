SAD takes out protest march to seek justice for 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

The (SAD) Saturday took out a protest march to seek justice for the families of those killed in the 1984 riots.

The march, led by and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, started from Gurudwara Pratapganj and ended outside station.

The Akali Dal has been seeking justice for the victims of the 1984 riots in which a large number of Sikhs were killed in the national capital and in other parts of the country in the aftermath of former Indira Gandhi's assassination by her bodyguards.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)