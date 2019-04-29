Voting underway in five LS seats in Bihar

Voting began on Monday in five seats in for the fourth phase of election.

Long queues of men and women were seen to cast their votes.

There were reports about voting delay and problems in EVMs at some polling booths. However, there were no reports of violence.

According to officials, voting is underway in Begusarai, Ujiarpur, Darbhanga, Munger and Samastipur parliamentary constituencies.

More than 87 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 67 candidates, including 3 women.

Heavy security forces have been deployed at the polling booths and three helicopters have been requisitioned to provide air cover to security forces during polls.

"In initial morning hour of polling, voters, particularly women in large number were seen standing before polling booths to escape scorching sun later in the day" said.

Prominent candidates in the fray are and BJP candidate and CPI candidate and former JNUSU from Begusarai seat. from Ujiarpur seat, where and former is also in fray.

In Munger, JD-U has fielded Nitish Kumar's close aide and Minister While, has fielded Neelam Devi, wife of

In Darbhanga, former is in fray.

