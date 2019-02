YouTube expands test 'Explore' feature to more devices

Google-owned video sharing platform has expanded its test "Explore" feature to iPhones, iPads, phones, tablets and web that is intended to help users find relevant content recommendations based on their for viewing.

confirmed that the test feature now comes with 'On the Rise' recommendations, suggesting content from smaller, up-and-coming creators and has been made available to a "small amount" of testers, reported on Monday.

With this Instagram-like "Explore" feature, aims to widen recommendations and include diverse topics that its 1.8 billion users may have not encountered otherwise.

While YouTube has expanded the experiment's reach, the company has not yet announced a definitive plan of rolling out the "Explore" tab for all users.

"For now, 'Explore' is still considered an experiment and the company is looking to gather more feedback before making a formal decision about the feature's wider availability," the report added.

The test was first released in July 2018 to just 1 per cent users.

--IANS

rp/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)