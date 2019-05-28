SANAM teams up with global artistes for cricket anthem

band has collaborated with global artistes to celebrate cricket's spirit of with the song "Way-O, way-O".

As part of its partnership with the Council (ICC), personal mobility company has released the song to energise fans at the ICC Men's World Cup, 2019.

The anthem is a cultural blend of harmonies written by and composed, produced and curated by

The makers include artistes such as SANAM, Jahmiel (Jamaica), (United Kingdom), (New Zealand) and group (South Africa).

"The anthem is truly a celebration of the sport. When and Mikey McCleary first contacted me and told me everything about the anthem, it got me really excited and then I told the band about it," Puri told IANS.

His bandmate Venky S said the vibe on the sets was "chilled out".

"A good dose of laughter is essential to build camaraderie on sets...we felt that this translated on screen while working on the anthem. It was also a great experience for all of us artistes, who came together and created a signature cheer, transcending geographical barriers," he added.

shared that they are used to shooting on their own.

"Where we direct, produce and I personally edit the videos we make. So this was a good experience to have...where we didn't have to worry about anything other than our performance in the video," he added.

On what they like about cricket, their bandmate said: "All the four of us enjoy playing and watching Whenever we get a little time off work, we try to squeeze in a small game of cricket.

"Such an unpredictable game, so many small factors can change the game completely. That's what makes it interesting. We look forward to days where we can play cricket. Cricket is worshipped in and now with coming close, is buzzing with cricket fever. We believe that 'Way-o, way-o' will resonate with fans across the world," he added.

