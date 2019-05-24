American mountaineer dies descending Everest

An American mountaineer has died while descending from the summit of Mount Everest, according to the Nepalese company leading the expedition.

On Wednesday, Donald Lynn Cash, 55 of Sandy, Utah, fainted due to high altitude sickness after reaching Everest's summit, quoted the expedition company, as saying on Thursday.

"Our supporting Sherpa Guides did immediate massage, CPR and raised his oxygen pressure to keep him alive... In that situation, our Sherpa Guides tried to rescue and drag him down towards Camp 4 as quick as they could," the statement said

Cash had collapsed near a portion of the trail called the "Hillary Step", an elevation of approximately 8,770 metres. The famed location is named after Edmund Hillary, the to successfully reach the mountain's summit along with Tenzing Norgay in 1953.

"Despite their best efforts in providing the best guidance, sufficient oxygen supplies and medical support they could not save his life," the company added.

The cause of death is undetermined at his point. Cash, who is also a grandfather, died after completing his goal of climbing the highest mountain on every continent, his family told the media on Thursday.

