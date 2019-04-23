JUST IN
Business Standard

SC hears after affidavit alleges conspiracy against CJI

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court began hearing on Tuesday after issuing notice to advocate Utsav Bains who alleged a conspiracy to frame Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in a sexual harassment case.

A Bench comprising the Chief Justice heard the case.

The affidavit filed by Bains was to be taken up at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday. As he was not present, he was summoned to the court.

Bains has claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore by someone to help frame Gogoi.

The court has taken suo motu cognisance of his affidavit.

