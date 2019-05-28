Hapur lynching: SC asks victim's brothers to place statement before trial court

The on Tuesday asked the brothers of a man who was lynched in in to place their statements before the trial court for its consideration.

But it refused to direct the Police to conduct any further probe in the matter.

Survivor moved the apex court seeking a direction to the Police to file a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

He submitted before the court that the investigation did not appear satisfactory and was apparently not going in the right direction.

sought further investigation with respect to the statements made by and Nadeem, two brothers of the victim recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before of

The court refused to issue any direction to the lower court regarding the filing of a supplementary chargesheet but permitted the survivor to move the trial court, which will take a decision in accordance with law.

In June last year, 38-year-old Qasim, a cattle trader, was lynched and 65-year-old was severely injured in Uttar Pradesh's district after a group of people attacked them on the suspicion of being involved in cow slaughter.

In September last year, the top court had said that the investigation should be supervised by Meerut's of Police.

On May 2, the filed a status report on the investigation carried out in the matter on a petition filed by Samiuddin who sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an "impartial" investigation.

