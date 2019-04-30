Scientists in Chile find 15,000-year-old footprint

A team of scientists in have said that they found a human that dates back more than 15,000 years, the oldest one ever found in the Americas, the media reported on Tuesday.

The discovery challenges the previous timeline and map of human migration into

Most available evidence held that humans did not reach the region at the southern tip of until 12,000 years ago, Karen Moreno, one of the co-authors of the research, told

The scientists believe the trace fossil is an impression of the bare right of an adult human, Moreno said.

The research was published last week in the scientific journal PLOS-ONE.

The was found in 2010 at a in the city of in the southern part of the country, at the edge of a town home development.

But it took years for scientists to confirm the age of the fossil through carbon dating.

A new wave of research has been ongoing on since 1986 and scientists have uncovered the remains of large animals, ranging from mastodons to horses to a paleo-llama, a larger species of llama that is now extinct.

Human footprints as old as 3.6 million years old have been found in Laetoli,

In 1978 scientists discovered a trail of footprints made there, where three early humans are believed to have trod through wet volcanic ash.

Last year, scientists found a trail in dating to 13,000 years ago.

But thoey were much younger and much closer to the than this new announcement in

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)