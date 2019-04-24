SEBI bars Leela sale to Brookfield

Market regulator SEBI came down forcefully against Hotel Leelaventure, barring it from selling its four high- and other assets to Canadian fund Asset Management.

In the ongoing saga, the dramatic development came after ITC moved the (NCLT) against alleging "oppression and mismanagement".

ITC also claimed that the deal between and was against the company's and shareholders' interests. SEBI has received representations from ITC on the matter and mentioned this in its letter to

ITC's plea was mentioned before the bench of the NCLT, which posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

"Representations/allegations against HLVL, as received by Sebi in relation to the issue, concerns the interest of the investors in the security market... While representations are being examined by Sebi, in paucity of time involved and in the interest of investors in securities, you are advised to ensure that none of the transactions proposed in the postal ballot notice dated March 18 are acted upon till further directions from Sebi," said in the filing.

In conjunction with the petition to NCLT, ITC also filed two applications seeking a waiver of the requirement of the minimum threshold of 10 per cent shareholding, it added. ITC holds 7.92 per cent stake in

The group owned by the Nairs on March 18 had announced the sale of its four hotels located in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Udaipur, and a land parcel in to Canadian fund for Rs 3,950 crore.

It also sought shareholders' approval, the voting for which is scheduled to end on April 24.

