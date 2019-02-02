Security in J&K heightened ahead of PM visit

Ahead of Narendra Modi's daylong visit to on Sunday, security across the state was beefed up on Saturday.

Modi will be visiting all the three regions -- Jammu, Ladakh and the He is scheduled to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 35,000 crore and inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,000 crore.

A multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the Prime Minister's visit.

A team of Prime Minister's Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken over all the venues Modi is scheduled to visit.

Security forces carried out three-day-long searches in district to ensure security for the public rally Modi is addressing in Vijaypur on Sunday.

In addition, close vigil is being maintained all along the International Border (IB) from Pathankot to Jammu.

(BSF) troops guarding the IB have been put on high alert.

Frisking of commuters, setting up of static and mobile checking points have been witnessed in Jammu city over the last three days.

In Srinagar, security forces carried out in city on Friday.

Drones fitted with cameras were used to provide aerial surveillance during these searches.

Frequent frisking of commuters and thorough searches of vehicles entering city has been started. The main venue is Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the

Authorities on Saturday placed senior separatist leader under house arrest ahead of the visit.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for a valley-wide shutdown on Sunday.

During his visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the (AIIMS), IIM, IIT, Jammu-Akhnoor road, Shahpur-Kandi road, Sunderbani College, and in Jammu during his visit.

He will also inaugurate an engineering college in Kathua district of

Modi is scheduled to address a public rally in Vijaypur in district from where he will kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha election campaign in the state.

Modi has visited 10 times since he took over as the country's

His last visit was on May 19 when he laid the foundation of the that once completed will connect the Ladakh region with the valley making the present an all-weather road.

At present, the surface link to Ladakh region remains cut off during the winter months.

Modi will also inaugurate the first ever business process outsourcing (BPO) unit in district.

