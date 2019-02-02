We want Oommen Chandy in Assembly: Congress

-
The Congress party in Kerala has made it clear that none of the legislators want former chief Minister Oommen Chandy to be fielded for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Making no bones about the general impression, K. Muraleedharan, in-charge of the party's Campaign Committee said: "If he needs to contest the Lok Sabha polls, it will be a decision taken by the party high command and he himself.
"But none of us want him (Chandy) to go away from the Assembly. His presence is required here."
Son of late K. Karunakaran, Muraleedharan said that all the opposition legislators were of the firm opinion that Chandy should be here to lead the United Democratic Front (UDF).
Ever since talks for picking Lok Sabha candidates began, the two-time former Chief Minister's name has been at the top of the list, besides that of Ramesh Chennithala.
Chandy has not yet spoken on the matter.
After the Congress lost the last Assembly polls, Chandy had refused the Leader of Opposition post which had upset majority of the party members. Chennithala was then given the post.
Chandy, who is General Secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh and a Congress Working Committee member was hugely applauded during party President Rahul Gandhi's meeting with party workers in Kochi last week.
His name has been sounded for the Idukki Lok Sabha seat, however, state party chief Mullapally Ramachandran has made it clear a few days back that Chandy could be fielded from any of the 20 seats in the state "and victory will be assured".
