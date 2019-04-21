Seven killed in UP truck-bus collision

At least seven people were killed and 30 others injured on Sunday when a Varanasi-bound passenger bus collided head-on with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, police said.
Rakesh Pandey, the incharge of the Karhal police station, said: "The accident took place on the Agra Lucknow Expressway while the bus, en route to Varanasi from New Delhi, tried to overtake and collided head-on with the truck coming from the opposite direction.
"The victims included the bus driver and the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Saifai town."
Yadav said that the police had great difficulty in taking out the bodies since the impact of the accident left the bus badly mangled.
