IPFT MLA booked for raping, deceiving woman in West Tripura

An IPFT MLA has been booked here for allegedly raping and deceiving a woman with promise of marriage in West district, a said.

The legislator, however, maintained that he was "wrongfully framed" in the case and opposition parties were trying to "malign his image".

In her complaint, the woman said she was "socially engaged" to the IPFT MLA from Rimavalley constituency, Dhananjoy

"The complainant stated she was engaged to the MLA. She also said that the accused maintained an intimate relationship with her, but later refused to tie the knot. The MLA has been booked for raping and deceiving the woman. We have forwarded the complaint to a women's police station in Agartala," the stated.

of police (Law and Order) Puneet Rastogi said an investigation has been initiated in the case.

"We have received a complaint from a woman against MLA Dhananjoy The complaint was received at station. As of now, we are carrying out a probe into the case and action will be taken based on the content of the complaint," he added.

Denying all charges, Tripura, on his part, said he would move the high court if necessary.

"This is a conspiracy hatched by opposition parties to malign my image as well as that of my party. The allegations against me and wrong and baseless," he told reporters in district, 100 km from here.

Mangal Debbarma, the of Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), said he is yet to learn the details of the case.

"I have heard that a complaint has been lodged against one of our MLAs. But I do not have the details to make a comment on the issue," he told reporters here.

The IPFT is an ally of the ruling BJP in the state. Together, they had secured 44 seats in the 60-member Assembly last year.

