Shah holds key meeting of BJP office-bearers

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting with party leaders including state chiefs to discuss the schedule for organizational elections, membership drive and other related issues such as possibly finding his successor.
Those present in the meeting included former Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje, General Secretaries Kailash Vijayvargiya, Bhupender Yadav and J.P. Nadda as well as state Bharatiya Janata Party chiefs.
The meeting is expected to elect new leaders to fill up various posts in the party. The question doing the rounds is whether Shah, now the Home Minister, will demit office and hand over charge to one of two hopefuls - Nadda or Bhupendra Yadav.
Informed sources have indicated that there Shah will continue as President till December this year to oversee important state elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand where the BJP is the ruling party.
There is also a possibility of Jammu and Kashmir, now under President's Rule, going to the polls.
Shah will also meet party General Secretaries (Organization) of various states on Friday.
Thursday's meeting began by welcoming Shah with senior party functionaries congratulating him for the BJP's spectacular win in the Lok Sabha elections.
--IANS
bns/mr/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
