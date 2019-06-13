SC agrees to hear Maharashtra opposition leader's plea

The on Thursday agreed to hear a plea moved by Dhananjay Munde, the of Opposition in the Legislative Council, against a order for registration of an FIR against him in a land grab case.

A vacation bench, comprising Justices and Ajay Rastogi, will hear the matter on Friday.

Earlier, the had directed the police to lodge a case against in an alleged illegal purchase of government land in district.

The court's direction came on a petition filed by Rajabhau Phad, who alleged that the land at Pus village in Ambajogai tehsil, belonged to the government, and it was wrongfully handed over to Belkhandi Math as a gift.

The land transfer took place when Ranit was its mahant, despite the fact that the land cannot be transferred without government's permission, Phad contended.

After Giri's death, his family members transferred the land in their names and claimed ownership, and this information was allegedly not shared with the government, the petitioner said.

Later, bought the land in 2012 on the basis of a general power of attorney, according to the petitioner.

Phad also alleged that applied for non-agricultural status (NA) of the land. He said that police failed to register a case against Munde, therefore, he moved to the high court stating that the government land, cannot be sold to anyone.

The petitioner has sought the registration of an FIR under section of forgery and cheating against Munde, his wife and 15 others.

