Sharapova wins her 1st WTA match in Russia in 13 years

Russian star claimed her first WTA victory in her country in 13 years in the first round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

Sharapova, a five-time winner, beat of 6-0, 6-4 to make the second round on Monday. She will next face her compatriot Sharapova had only met Kasatkina once when she won in straight sets in in August, reports

Sharapova has rarely played the Russian tour events during her career, and when she has she's never got past the quarterfinals.

