'Shazam!' to release in India on April 5

"Shazam!", based on DC's enjoyable superhero character, will release pan in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 5.

Pictures made the announcement via a statement on Tuesday.

Set firmly in the DC universe with his own distinctly fun, family-centric tone, the superhero film is a story of wish fulfilment.

Teen orphan (Asher Angel) is granted the ability by an ancient wizard to transform into a super-powered adult with strength, invincibility, flight and other powers -- all by saying the wizard's name:

Directed by David F. Sandberg, this film is based on how we all have a superhero inside us and it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out.

In Billy Batson's (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word "Shazam", the streetwise 14-year-old foster child can turn into the adult Super Hero (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard.

Sandberg said: "Right from the start, the concept lends itself to so much fun. It's not just the superpower but just the kid being an adult. It's like Big with superpowers. There's so much you can have with that wish fulfilment of this kid who gets to become a superhero and try out all these things. It just felt very unique."

