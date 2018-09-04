Italy coach wants more young Italians playing in top-tier domestic clubs

has urged the country's top-division clubs to develop more young home-grown players to ensure a strong future for the national team.

During a press conference on Monday, lamented that clubs -- in contrast with other countries' leagues -- do not give local talent a bigger role, reports

"There have never been fewer Italians playing the game," said, adding that Italy's national youth teams have many good players who deserve playing time.

Mancini argued that clubs in other countries have the "courage" to give young players more minutes, meaning they adapt quicker to first-team demands.

Setting an example, the 31-man roster Mancini revealed on Saturday for Italy's upcoming international matches included seven under-23 players, and has an average age of 24 years.

The youngest among them are forward Pietro Pellegri, 17, Gianluigi Donnarumma, 19, Roma Nicolo Zaniolo, 19, and Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa, 20.

The Italian national team has been rebuilding after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the first time missed a in over 50 years.

Italy's young squad is set to take on on September 7 in its opener, followed by on September 10.

--IANS

pur/bg

