Arshad is an integral part of 'Pagalpanti', says Anil Kapoor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor says actor Arshad Warsi is an integral part of the upcoming film "Pagalpanti".
Anil on Wednesday evening took to Twitter, where he said that Arshad is a joy to work with.
"You are an integral part of our 'Pagalpanti' Arshad Warsi! Always a joy to work with! A lot of craziness lies ahead! Lots of love," Anil wrote.
Anil and Arshad have previously worked in films such as "Total Dhamaal", "Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets" and "Shortkut - The Con Is On".
Arshad on Wednesday had tweeted that he is thoroughly enjoying working on the film and thanked the entire cast for making him comfortable.
"Pagalpanti" also stars Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham and Ileana D'cruz, among many others.
