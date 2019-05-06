SL lifts temporary ban on social media

Sri Lankan authorities on Monday lifted a temporary ban on platforms which was imposed following violence in Negombo, site of one of the bombings.

Restrictions were imposed after fighting between Sinhalese and Muslims in Negombo, reports say.

The clash broke out over a personal dispute and later mobs stoned Muslim-owned shops and vandalized vehicles.

Authorities had also imposed a curfew following the incident and restricted access to the to stop the circulation of videos and images related to the incident.

The announcement of lifting of the ban was made by the Information Department, reported.

This is the second access was restricted in the island nation following the April 21 attacks which killed over 250 and injured hundreds.

Meanwhile, state schools in resumed classes on Monday amid tight security.

--IANS

soni/mr

