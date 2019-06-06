Smriti Irani posts throwback pics to showcase 'weight' gain

She is already a political heavyweight, A giant "slayer" for many. But on Thursday, Smriti Irani, of Women and Child Development and Textiles, shared with her five lakh followers two then-and-now pictures to showcase how her physical appearance changed over the years.

The from who defeated in the recently held elections cheekily captioned the photo "Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte (how we have changed)!

"When #thoughtfulthursday 'weights' on you," she wrote, earning praise from her followers for the wry sense of humour.

In the two photo, the is seen with BJP

"Your sense of humour about yourself is so endearing. But you look gorgeous no matter what body weight! Those eyes aglow & that face perfect," wrote one female follower.

also loved her post which has been liked over 64,000 times so far.

"Self-deprecation at its humourous best," she wrote.

An actor-turned-politician, Irani managed the feat by remaining in touch with the electorate there, despite losing the election five years ago, and worked to bring development projects to the constituency during Narendra Modi's first tenure as

Born on March 23, 1976, Irani is a former model who became a household name after her role as Tulsi Virani in the iconic TV show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

When she moved to Mumbai, she briefly worked at a outlet to support herself while auditioning for work in showbiz.

She first became a member of the in 2011 and has also headed the BJP Mahila Morcha.

--IANS

gb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)