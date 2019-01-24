Smriti stars in India's 9-wkt win over New Zealand in tour opener

rode on opener Smriti Mandhana's fourth ODI ton and a disciplined effort from the spin twins of and Yadav to outclass by 9 wickets in the first ICC Women's Championship One-day International at the McLean Park here on Thursday.

Smriti, the 2018 ICC Women's of the Year, continued from where she left last year, as she belted a 104-ball 105, comprising nine fours and three sixes, and was engaged in a 190-run opening stand with teenager (81 not out) to power the visitors home with 17 overs to spare.

Earlier, opting to field, the women-in-blue rode on inspirational from the spin trio of Ekta, and Deepti Sharma to bowl out for 192, despite (36) and (28) putting on 61 for the opening wicket.

The scored a fluent 31 while (28) and (25) failed to convert their start to bigger scores.

The Indian spinners took eight wickets between them, with Ekta (3/32) and (3/42) taking three wickets each, while Deepti ended with an economical 2/27.

Thursday's win was another fine show of dominance by the Indians and a perfect start under their new

Brief Scores: 192 ( 36, 31; 3/32, Poonam Yadav 3/42) lose to 193/1 (Smriti Mandhana 105, 81 not out) by 9 wickets.

