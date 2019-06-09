'Bharat' another Rs 100 cr feather in Salman's cap

Superstar Salman Khan's box office success story has continued with "Bharat", which surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself, making it the actor's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club, say trade experts.

Atul Agnihotri, one of the co-producers, tweeted: "The biggest family film of the year 'Bharat' gets more love and appreciation at the box office. Fourth day collection: Rs 26.70 crore. Total collection: Rs 122.20 crore."

According to the official page of the film, which has Salman in six different looks -- from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man -- "strong word of mouth" is helping in attracting more family audience to theatres.

While the film's leading lady also thanked fans for making it a success, has already penned a note to his fans for thronging theatres on the film's Day 1, giving him his biggest opening ever.

"Big thank you to all for giving me my career's biggest opening ever," Salman had tweeted a day after the film released on the occasion of Eid.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film's opening day collection was Rs 42.30 crore.

"Bharat" has also helped Salman add another feather to his cap. "It becomes back-to-back 14 centuries for Salman Khan," according to film and trade expert

It begun with "Dabangg", to be followed by "Ready", "Bodyguard", "Ek Tha Tiger", "Dabangg 2", "Jai Ho", "Kick", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", "Sultan", "Tubelight", "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Race 3".

Taking note of the feat, tweeted: "As 'Bharat' cruises past Rs 100 crore mark, sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in Rs 100 crore + club... The tally rises to 14 with 'Bharat'."

Sharing details, he said Salman had three films in the Rs 300 crore club, two in the Rs 200 crore club and as many as nine in the Rs at the Indian box office.

