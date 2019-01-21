Srinagar deputy mayor assaulted by BJP, RSS corporators

-
Srinagar Municipal Corporation's Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran said here on Monday that he was attacked by BJP and RSS corporators.
Sheikh Imran was hit on his head during a meeting of the corporation on Monday by angry corporators.
He was rushed to a hospital where he was given stitches for the head injury.
He later addressed a press conference in Srinagar where he said that he was hit by BJP and RSS corporators for speaking against the BJP and Hindutva.
"I will not bow down to such tactics. I will continue to speak against corruption and injustice. I was attacked for speaking against BJP and Hindutva campaigns", he said.
He claimed those who attacked him had the backing of Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.
He appealed to the state governor and chief secretary to look into the matter.
