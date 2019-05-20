Starbucks opens 'silent cafe' in China's Guangzhou

Leading chain has opened a "silent cafe" in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, where about half of the staff are hearing impaired, as part of an initiative to support the employment of disabled people.

"This might be the quietest of over 3,800 shops on the Chinese mainland," quoted Leo Tsoi, of China, as saying.

Fourteen of the 30 staff at the outlet, located in district and officially opened over the weekend, are hearing impaired.

The shop has a specially-designed ordering system that allows people to place orders without saying a word.

For example, all the and are numbered to facilitate the ordering, and customers can also choose to write down their specific needs.

"We cannot hear you but would like to share a tasty with you," said Chen Siting, who works at the store. "I believe more people like me could find a career they are passionate about in the future."

Zhu Jieying, Starbucks' first master with hearing loss in China, is among three of the hearing-impaired at the store.

Having worked for Starbucks for seven years, Zhu hopes the store could be a platform for people with disabilities to show themselves and explore more possibilities in their life.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)