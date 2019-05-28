Steel demand likely to grow 7% this fiscal, say experts

Buoyed by the Central government's continued focus on infrastructure projects, India's demand is expected grow by about 7 per cent during the current fiscal, experts said on Tuesday.

"The has been focusing on infrastructure projects like Sagarmala, Smart Cities and the new government would stick to its focus. I think demand is expected to grow by 7- 8 per cent in the 2019-20," Development and Growth (INSDAG) said.

Echoing him, (Operations) Partha Sengupta also said the sector remains bullish on its outlook and during the current fiscal would grow in the range of 6-7 per cent.

Addressing the Metals Conclave here organised by the and Industry, (Processing and Distribution) said: "The opportunity in for steel has tremendous potential as we become more and more urbanised."

"Steel industry in is affected by structural inefficiencies," he added.

State-run NMDC's former said steel companies in the country should expand and grow on the basis of equity capital rather than debt fund.

"The government should pull land available with public sector companies to set up steel plants, otherwise setting up of would be excessively difficult after the implementation of the current land acquisition act," he said,

Som also pointed out that many had been set up at locations from where imports became more feasible than sourcing raw materials from domestic mines.

"This is not a sustainable system as domestic raw materials are worked out to be cheaper than imported ones," he said, adding that the government should go back to the iron ore pricing system based on export parity and discard the existing import parity-based pricing system.

