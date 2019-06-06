Sukhbir Badal meets Shah, demands inquiry into Operation Bluestar

-
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Badal on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a inquiry into Operation Bluestar - a code name of military operation carried out between June 1 and 8 in 1984 to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his followers holed up inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Badal met Shah at his North Block office as Thursday. Badal's wife and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur had earlier asked for a similiar inquiry.
Badal was leading a delegation of Sikh community who demanded return of different scriptures, books and other treasure that were allegedly seized by the Army during the Operation Blue Star.
He submitted a memorandum to the Home Minister regarding demands of the Sikh community.
"Sikh community is eagerly awaiting the return of precious treasure the Army seized during the attack. It includes important holy scriptures, artefacts and thousands of books belonging to Sri Guru Sahib and other Sikh personalities. These should be located and returned to the community with due honour," the memorandum said.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Badal alleged the Sikh religious place was attacked with tanks by the Gandhi family, in an apparent reference to Operation Blue Star.
"I want to say that what Gandhi family has done was not good. Everyone had said that there might be other options. The Sikh religious place was attacked with tanks by the Gandhi family," he said.
When asked whether he demanded an inquiry into Operation Blue Star, the SAD chief said, "We have not thought of anything. But, shortly, our party will decide."
