Sukhbir Badal meets Shah, demands inquiry into Operation Bluestar

(SAD) on Thursday met and demanded a inquiry into Operation Bluestar - a code name of military operation carried out between June 1 and 8 in 1984 to remove and his followers holed up inside the in

Badal met Shah at his North Block office as Thursday. Badal's wife and had earlier asked for a similiar inquiry.

Badal was leading a delegation of Sikh community who demanded return of different scriptures, books and other treasure that were allegedly seized by the during the

He submitted a memorandum to the regarding demands of the Sikh community.

"Sikh community is eagerly awaiting the return of precious treasure the seized during the attack. It includes important holy scriptures, artefacts and thousands of books belonging to Sri Guru Sahib and other Sikh personalities. These should be located and returned to the community with due honour," the memorandum said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Badal alleged the Sikh religious place was attacked with tanks by the family, in an apparent reference to

"I want to say that what family has done was not good. Everyone had said that there might be other options. The Sikh religious place was attacked with tanks by the family," he said.

When asked whether he demanded an inquiry into Operation Blue Star, the chief said, "We have not thought of anything. But, shortly, our party will decide."

--IANS

rak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)