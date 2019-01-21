JUST IN
Suspected LeT member arrested in Jaipur airport

IANS  |  Jaipur 

The NIA and Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested Mohammad Hussain, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member, from Jaipur airport, officials said.

Hussain has been taken to Delhi for further interrogation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and ATS conducted the operation following a tip off that Hussain was reaching Jaipur from Dubai.

Hussain has been reportedly detained on charges of terror funding and for being in touch with terror outfits.

Hussain hails from Kuchaman city in Rajasthan's Nagaur district.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 14:08 IST

