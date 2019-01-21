Suspected LeT member arrested in Jaipur airport

The NIA and Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested Mohammad Hussain, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member, from Jaipur airport, officials said.
Hussain has been taken to Delhi for further interrogation.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and ATS conducted the operation following a tip off that Hussain was reaching Jaipur from Dubai.
Hussain has been reportedly detained on charges of terror funding and for being in touch with terror outfits.
Hussain hails from Kuchaman city in Rajasthan's Nagaur district.
--IANS
arc/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
