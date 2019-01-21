Suspected LeT member arrested in Jaipur airport

The NIA and Rajasthan's Anti- Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested Mohammad Hussain, a suspected (LeT) member, from airport, officials said.

Hussain has been taken to for further interrogation.

The (NIA) and ATS conducted the operation following a tip off that Hussain was reaching from

Hussain has been reportedly detained on charges of terror funding and for being in touch with terror outfits.

Hussain hails from Kuchaman city in Rajasthan's district.

