Suspicious package causes closure of New York streets

Police in closed several streets due to a suspicious package in the commercial area of in Manhattan, which turned out to be abandoned luggage.

The police on Saturday had cordoned off 34th and 35th streets, between Fifth and Seventh Avenues, one of the busiest business areas of the city, to investigate the suspicious package, reports news reported.

"All clear," the City Police Department (NYPD) said later on its account.

"Our officers were investigating an item which has been determined to be an abandoned piece of luggage," the NYPD added.

was tense in October when several leading Democrats received bomb packages.

Devices were also sent to addresses in Florida, California, and other locations.

Former Presidents and were among those targeted.

was arrested in and accused of being behind the campaign. He will be tried in New York.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)