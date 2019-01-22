Swedish companies eyeing Gujarat for huge expansion

Swedish companies claim they see a huge opportunity for expansion in and are planning an investment to the tune of Rs 800 crore in the state in near future.

"The Swedish and Indian governments have agreed on two-point to further the trade between the two countries. The wants policies to be made favourable to boost the trade. If these changes are made, there is a potential of generating 250,000 jobs," said Ulrika Sundberg, the Swedish of in

The was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Global Trade Show during the three-day Vibrant Global Summit which concluded on Sunday.

Sundberg added that wanted from the government policies on the lines of the central government of India's policies "and we also want the to recognise the as an industry. We also want gender equality in employment".

Olsberg, a family owned Swedish company manufacturing for the movement of and machines, will be setting up its first ever plant outside in Ahmedabad.

"We have acquired a small piece of land of 25,000 square metres on Naroda Road where we will be setting up two factories, one a foundry and the other for Initially we will be investing around Rs 50 crore and will employ around 50 persons with gender equality," said Stephen Sundquist, the

"Back home in Sweden we have three plants with an annual turnover of 22 million euros but there is no more capacity to grow. So Gujarat is the best option to set up our first plant outside the country.

"We expect a huge growth in our entire range of production to cater to the needs from the local Indian market as well as for exports to South and as well as other countries," added Sundquist.

Another company, Sandvik, which manufactures stainless seamless tubes, has a factory on the Mehsana Road.

"Ours is an export oriented unit. But since last few years we have shifted our focus to the local market as well. We have plans for expansion by acquiring a nearby factory," said Nitin Chaudhary, the of

He said his company had an annual turnover of around Rs 400 crore.

Perstorp, a world in for industrial applications, will be setting up its first plant in at the (GIDC) in Bharuch.

"We will be investing around Rs 520 crore for the plant, which will create 150 direct and 400 indirect employment. Our used for industrial coating has 60 per cent market in and the rest will be exported," said Divakaran Kaiprath, the Managing Director and the project director, Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

