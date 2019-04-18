'Tabah ho gaye': 'Kalank' memes take over social media

Karan Johar's multi-starrer, mega-budget "Kalank" may have registered 2019's biggest opening day collection by garnering Rs 21.60 crore, but viewers took to the with a sea of memes taking on the film.

" is improving day by day now they are telling us the review of movie in title itself. First 'Zero' and now 'Kalank'," wrote one user.

The film's songs were also used to comment on the film, directed by

"Audience while going to watch 'Kalank' - 'Baaki sab first class hai'. Audience after watching 'Kalank': 'Sab ka sab third class hai'," wrote one user.

Another wrote: "Audience after watching 'Kalank'. Tabah ho gaye."

Comparisons have been made of the scale and vibe of the film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's brand of cinema.

But in one review, a user wrote: "When wants to become Sanjay Leela Bhansali, outcome is disaster."

Another connected the dots of the convoluted plot of "Kalank" to Karan's friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, whose last release "Zero" was a box office disaster.

" is a true friend. He made 'Kalank' so everyone would forget about 'Zero'."

Taking a dig at the cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, and Kunal Kemmu, one user wrote: "'Kalank' is a hyper nepotism packed product and too overrated."

According to IMDb, "Kalank" managed only a 2.7 rating out of 10, based on feedback of over 2,300 viewers.

