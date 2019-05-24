JUST IN
Telangana extends school holidays due to heat wave

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

With no letup in heat wave conditions in Telangana, the state government on Friday decided to extend summer holidays for schools till June 11.

The schools, which were scheduled to re-open on June 1 after summer holidays, will now re-open on June 12.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao took the decision in view of the continuing scorching heat wave conditions across the state, officials said.

The maximum day temperature at few places in the state was crossing 45 degrees Celsius. Adilabad was the hottest place on Friday with maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius.

Most of the places recorded maximum temperature of 42-43 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad Meteorological Office has issued heat wave warning for the next few days.

