Telangana's first-time MP to find place in Modi ministry

-
ALSO READ
Modi to interact with first-time voters
Faith reposed by people in NDA is humbling: Modi
BJP launches mega drive to prepare election manifesto, to seek views of 10 cr people
Those who wouldn't see face-to-face 4 years ago, are now hugging each other: Modi's dig at Oppn
BJP is still an untouchable: Modi
-
BJP's first-time MP from Telangana, G. Kishan Reddy, will take oath as Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ministry on Thursday evening.
Kishan Reddy, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad, will be the lone face in the Union Ministry from Telangana.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah telephoned Reddy and told him to reach Delhi. Kishan Reddy then broke the news to his supporters.
"With the blessings of people of Secunderabad and PM Narendra Modi, I will be taking oath as Union Minister today," the BJP leader said in his message.
Kishan Reddy contested the Lok Sabha election after being defeated in Assembly elections in December as the BJP preferred him over senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya, also a former Union Minister.
Stunning its rivals, the BJP not only retained the Secunderabad seat but also wrested three seats from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
--IANS
ms/rs/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU