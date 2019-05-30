Pawar, Kumaraswamy meet Rahul, ask him not to quit

and Minister and JD-S leader on Thursday met at his residence and asked him to not to give up his party post following the rout in the elections.

According to leaders, (NCP) Pawar arrived at the residence of the Congress and held a meeting for over 25 minutes. It is learnt that the two leaders discussed their parties' dismal performance in the recently concluded elections.

Party leaders said that Pawar also asked Gandhi to take back his offer of stepping down from the party's top post.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy also met Gandhi at his residence and requested him not to give up his party post.

"I have requested not to step down from his post," the Janata Dal-Secular leader told reporters after the meeting. He also said that he had also apprised Gandhi about the political developments in

He also said that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of in the evening.

--IANS

aks/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)