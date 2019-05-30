With no permission to land, KCR, Jagan cancel Delhi visit

-
ALSO READ
Rajni accepts Modi's invite for swearing-in ceremony
'Mahamilawati' parties do not want to acknowledge India's strength: PM
KCR to attend PM Modi's swearing-in-ceremony tomorrow
Hung parliament an illness; stalled development for 30 yrs: Modi
Zoramthanga not to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony
-
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers cancelled their visit to Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in on Thursday after their flights did not get the permission to fly to the national capital.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister here on Thursday, along with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who attended the swearing-in, was scheduled to leave for Delhi by a special aircraft.
However, the Chief Ministers did not get permission from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to fly due to restrictions on landing of unscheduled flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport between 3.20 p.m. and 11 p.m., officials said.
With no clearance, Jagan Reddy and Rao dropped their plans to visit Delhi.
Jagan Reddy instead hosted lunch for the Telangana Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin at his house in Amaravati.
--IANS
ms/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU