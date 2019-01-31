Thermax opens manufacturing facility in Andhra

-
Thermax Limited, a leading energy and environment solutions provider, on Thursday inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh's Sri City.
The facility will manufacture a wide range of vapour absorption machines comprising chillers, heat pumps and heaters in its first phase, the company said in a release.
Constructed on a 40-acre plot in the city's Domestic Tariff Zone with an investment of Rs 166 crore in Phase I, the unit has a capacity to produce 400 machines per year.
"We have invested in digitisation and automation to facilitate zero-defect processes that will ensure superior quality products to our customers," said M.S. Unnikrishnan, MD and CEO, Thermax.
Located around 75 km from Chennai, Sri City is emerging as a preferred business destination that provides seamless connectivity by road, air and seaports.
"While this new plant will help us serve our existing and potential customers in the southern region better; it will also be an important manufacturing hub for Thermax's global operations that will augment our export capabilities," said Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson, Thermax.
"With the increasing demand for green and energy efficient solutions globally, we see our vapour absorption products manufactured in this plant as an ideal fit towards sustainability."
This is the ninth manufacturing plant of Thermax in India, out of the 15 hubs spread across China, Germany, Denmark, Indonesia and Poland.
