This child drummer holds seven world records

Six-year-old Devaagyh is drumming up records - quite literally.

In a single day, this little boy has made seven world records in playing the drums.

"On March 15, he made the records in categories like most drum beats in a minute, most drum kicks in a minute, maximum paradiddles in a minute, maximum drum rolls in a minute, most drum beats in a second, most drum kicks in a second and fastest 10,000 beats performer," said Rashi Dixit, his mother.

All of his records now find a place in 'The Golden Book of World Records' and in music circles, Devaagyh is known as India's youngest

"He has performed more than 160 live drum solo shows in and is also India's youngest percussionist," his mother proudly says.

Devaagyh has been giving performances at both, state and national level events, including the 2019 Kumbh Mela, Election Commission's Voting Carnival and Iskcon Auditorium,

Besides drums, Devaagyh also plays other musical instruments such as the synthesiser, guitar, dambuka, tabla and cajon. He is also learning beat-boxing.

And as if this was not enough, Devaagyh holds seven national memory records with the Book of Records.

Devaagyh can be rightly called a by birth, as he began showing keen interest towards music ever since he was one-and-a-half years old.

While he started playing the drums at the age of two, what was unique in his flair for learning and his amazing learning skills.

"I felt that his talent is God's gift and hence started coaching him at a tender age of two years," said the mother.

On the educational front, he is also taking the grade-1 examination for drums from

"Devaagyh also does interactive music workshop for the underprivileged children with an aim to empower them," claimed Rashi.

Devaagyh, incidentally, has another claim to fame. Two years ago, he recognized Nobel laureates of 63 years in 35 seconds at an event called 'Festival of Records - 2017', organized by the Book of Records at Regional Science City in

At the age of three, Devaagyh has a record of identifying 45 cars in one minute.

--IANS

amita/niy/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)