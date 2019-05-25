Thor is Sidharth Malhotra's favourite Avenger

Sidharth says the God of Thunder - - is his favourite Avenger.

Sidharth on Friday night treated his fans and followers with a question and answer session where a user asked him to choose between and America.

"Thor", the replied along with a muscle and fire emoji.

He was also asked about his favourite character from the popular American sitcom "Friends".

Sidharth said: "Chandler. Love 'Friends'".

Talking to a fan, the "Student Of The Year" said he wants to work with

Another fan asked him to describe the National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar, to which he said: "Brother".

On the work front, Sidharth currently has three projects in his kitty -- "Jabariya Jodi", "Marjavaan" and "Shershaah".

--IANS

dc/nn/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)