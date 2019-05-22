Three MLAs from Rajbhar's party may join BJP

Troubles for dismissed Minister are far from over. According to sources, three of the four legislators of the (SBSP) are reportedly in talks with the and could join the saffron party shortly.

Rajbhar, who is aware of the development, said on Wednesday: "Whoever wants to go, can go. I am not going to stop anyone."

The SBSP has four legislators -- (Ghazipur), (Varanasi), (Ghazipur) and (Kushinagar) -- in the 403-member Assembly.

The three legislators have been upset with since the past several months and did not even campaign with him in the elections.

They said that they were being ignored by their own One of the legislators had even voted against the party line in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections last year.

A senior functionary admitted that some party leaders were in talks with the disgruntled SBSP legislators.

"We have convinced them that they would get a better deal with the and they have agreed. In all probability, they will join us once the government formation at the centre takes place," he said.

This will leave Rajbhar as the sole member of his party in the state Assembly.

--IANS

amita/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)