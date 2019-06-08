Tiger calls film with Hrithik 'correct permutation'

Shroff, who is all excited to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan, says it is very rare to find the correct and combination and the right script that allow you to express your potential.

Talking about sharing screen space with another in a film, told IANS here: "... It depends on the script whether I want to do a solo (film) or team up with a hero. A film, like what I am doing with Hrithik (Roshan) sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another.

"It is very rare that you find the correct and combination and the right script that allows us to express our potential in our respective ways," he added.

The project, directed by Siddharth Anand, is touted as an action thriller and will feature a dance off between the actors.

"I feel it is great and if the script is right then why not we all combine our forces every now and then?" he added.

was last seen on-screen in Punit Malhotra's directorial "Student Of The Year 2", which also stars and

