7 people suspected of Nipah virus in hospital: Kerala Health Minister

Seven people suspected of having contracted Nipah have been admitted to a hospital here and the condition of the patient diagnosed with the is now stable, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Wednesday after a review meeting with officials.

The samples of six patients have been sent to Institute of Virology in Pune and results . will be available by Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Shailaja had informed that five more persons were under observation in the wake of a scare over Nipah

On Tuesday, for Health and Family Welfare Dr said that the Centre had rushed a team of doctors to for investigation in the wake of the scare of Nipah virus. He had asserted that he is "very vigorously" following the situation.

Nipah virus, which killed 17 people in last year, is transmitted from animals to humans and then spreads through people to people contact, causing Its symptoms include fever, muscle pain, headache, fever, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)