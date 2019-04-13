'Tomb Raider' sequel in development

Hollywood studios MGM and Warner Brothers have started working on "Tomb Raider" sequel with set to return as the main lead.

According to Deadline, the upcoming sequel reportedly has a new working on the script, Amy Jump, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Vikander, who portrayed explorer in last year's reboot, is said to have liked how her character played out in Jump's screenplay.

Vikander's return has yet to be confirmed, and so far no details about the plot have been made available.

Jump's writing credits include "Free Fire", "A Field in England", and "High-Rise".

"Tomb Raider" amassed $274,650,803 in the box office worldwide when it was released in 2018, according to Box Office Mojo.

Vikander starred opposite Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and in the reboot, which was released 17 years after played the heroine in "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider". In the reboot, Lara searches for her father who has gone missing.

